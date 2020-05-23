Jewish leaders urge continued cooperation between Israel and PA

The leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Friday criticized Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to stop the security coordination with Israel.

In a statement, Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents said, “We emphatically urge against any lapse in this partnership, which would be counterproductive and self-defeating for the people and security of the PA. Coordination prevents acts of terror and enhances the security of both Israelis and Palestinians.”

