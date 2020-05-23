Pompeo: Iran echoing Hitler's call for genocide

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday accused Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif of "echoing Hitler's call for genocide" after Zarif backed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s call for a “Final Solution” such as the one the Nazis implemented against Jews.

“Incredible that Zarif and Iran’s Supreme Leader are echoing Hitler’s call for genocide. This depravity should dispel any notion the regime belongs in the community of nations. We stand with Germany and Israel against this oldest & most vile form of hatred, and say ‘Never Again,’” tweeted Pompeo.

