Senate Democrats warn against sovereignty

A group of US Senators from the Democratic party have sent a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in which they warn against an Israeli move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

The letter, sent on Thursday, is signed by 19 Senate Democrats, led by Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD). Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination but stepped down from the race, are signed to the letter as well.

