Trump demands that houses of worship reopen

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he has deemed houses of worship such as synagogues to be "essential" and called on governors across the country to allow them to reopen this weekend.

"Today I'm identifying houses of worship -- churches, synagogues and mosques -- as essential places that provide essential services," Trump said during a press conference at the White House, according to The Associated Press.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)