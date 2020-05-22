UN envoy condemns calls for Israel's destruction

Nickolay Mladenov, the UN envoy to the Middle East, on Friday condemned the calls by Iranian leaders for Israel’s destruction.

“Dangerous calls for the destruction of Israel should be condemned by all. Such inciteful rhetoric is a modern form of anti-Semitism. The UN will continue to stand against all forms of racism, hatred, and strive for peace and stability in the Middle East,” he tweeted.

