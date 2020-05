19:09 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Spain: 56 died from Covid-19 in last 24 hours Spain reports that 56 have died from Covid-19 and 446 news cases of the virus have been diagnosed within the last 24 hours. ► ◄ Last Briefs