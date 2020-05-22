Ethiopians who died on the road to Jerusalem remembered

Yesterday was Jerusalem day and Ofra Lacks, an Arutz Sheva journalist, paid tribute the devotion of the Beta Yisrael Ethiopian community to Jerusalem. Leaving everything behind, this group walked hundreds of kilometers to Sudan where they would eventually find transport to Israel.

This trek was fraught with peril and more than 400 died from the harsh conditions and by the hand of marauders they encountered along the way. But their destination and their obsession was Jerusalem and nothing but death would stop them from reaching the Holy City. That is why Jerusalem Day is the appropriate time to remember the devotion of Beta Yisrael to the city whose unification is celebrated at this time of year.