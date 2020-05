18:34 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Nasrallah: 'Israel needs to be wiped out' The Secretary General of the Hezbollah terrorist organization has issued the following statement: "Israel is a cancerous tumor that must be wiped out and cease to exist. We are not calling for them to be thrown into the sea but rather that anyone who lives between the sea and the river should pack up and go back to the country from which he came." ► ◄ Last Briefs