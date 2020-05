18:06 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 2 passengers survive Pakistani plane crash At least passengers and perhaps more have survived a Pakistani National Airlines plane crash. The crash occurred due to a technical problem that developed as the plane approached Karachi Airport. One of the survivors was a bank CEO and Geo News reported that there were "multiple" survivors. ► ◄ Last Briefs