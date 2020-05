17:50 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Trump draws criticism for praise of Henry Ford President Donald Trump drew criticism for saying Henry Ford had "good bloodlines" while touring a Ford Motors factory yesterday in Michigan. Henry Ford was known for publication of anti-Semitic literature, some of which he wrote himself. "Good bloodlines, good bloodlines. If you believe in that stuff -- you got good blood," Trump said in relation to Ford. ► ◄ Last Briefs