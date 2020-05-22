17:22 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Report: Cyprus opening back up to Israeli tourism Kan News reprots that starting on June 9th, Israelis will be permitted to enter Cyprus without having to quarantine in that island nation. Still, between June 9th and June 19th, you will need to present evidence of having tested negative to Covid-19 within the past 72 hours before being allowed to board a flight to Cyprus. Starting June 20th, this last restriction on travel to Cyprus will be removed. ► ◄ Last Briefs