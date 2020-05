16:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Brushfire in Safed under control A brushfire that reached the northern Galilee city of Safed is under control. The fired did not cause extensive damage but burned one carpenter's workshop and several caravans. ► ◄ Last Briefs