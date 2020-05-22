16:56 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Cyber security expert: 'Yesterday's attack was superficial' Israeli cyber security expert Professor Yitzchak Ben Yisrael stated in an interview with Arutz Sheva that yesterday's cyber attack which came from Isran was superficial and was confined to private websites with the same hosting site. Ben Yisrael advises owners of all websites to make sure their hosting sites are capable of fending off such cyber attacks. Such Iranian cyber attacks occur each year on Jerusalem Day. ► ◄ Last Briefs