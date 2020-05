16:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Prime MInister Netanyahu answers Iranian leader In responding to threats from Iran's Supreme Leader Khameini, Prime MInister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote: "We reiterate that whoever says Israel is at risk for destruction puts himself at the same risk." ► ◄ Last Briefs