16:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 'A surgeon in California will operate on a patient in Beesheba' The incoming Minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel foresees a future where "a surgeon in California will operate on a patient in Beesheba" through remote communications technology. Closer to home, Hendel has emphasized that "the line of the plow is our border" meaning that even the most outlying areas of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley will have access to the most up-to-date communications technology. ► ◄ Last Briefs