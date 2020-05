16:24 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 New Minister: 'I will meet monthly with parents of Goldin and Shaul' Incoming Assistant Defense Minister MIchael Biton has vowed to meet monthly with the parents of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul. The two IDF soldiers fell in the Protective Edge campaign in 2014 and their bodies have been held by Hamas in Gaza ever since. Biton has vowed to do everything in his power to bring the sodliers home. ► ◄ Last Briefs