15:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Unprecedented: 'Netanyahu could easily end up in prison' Legal affairs reporter Guy Peleg admits: 'It's no simple matter to tell Netanyahu to resign and admit he's a criminal.' Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs