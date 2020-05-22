Haemek closes coronavirus ward after last few patients recover

The last three coronavirus patients being treated at Haemek hospital's dedicated coronavirus ward have been discharged after making a full recovery.

Haemek has now closed its special coronavirus ward, which treated 78 patients in the last few months of the epidemic.

Dr. Guy Dori, head of the coronavirus ward, said, "After around ten weeks of treating coronavirus patients, we have said goodbye to the last patient with a feeling of great professional satisfaction. The unit will now return to its usual purpose, although if we need to admit additional virus patients, we will be prepared to receive them."