13:41 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Shabbat times for Parshat Bamidbar: Shabbat Shalom! Jerusalem: Shabbat begins at 18:58, ends at 20:15 Tel Aviv: Shabbat begins at 19:15, ends at 20:18 Haifa: Shabbat begins at 19:10, ends at 20:19 Be'er Sheva: Shabbat begins at 19:15, ends at 20:15 Eilat: Shabbat begins at 19:00, ends at 20:10 Modi'in: Shabbat begins at 19:17, ends at 20:16 Petah Tikva: Shabbat begins at 18:55, ends at 20:17 Ra'anana: Shabbat begins at 19:17, ends at 20:18 Arutz Sheva wishes its readers: Shabbat Shalom! ► ◄ Last Briefs