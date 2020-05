12:10 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 'This virus is here to stay - that's okay' Read more In interview with Arutz Sheva, Dr. Zev Zelenko says treatment with hydroxychloroquine within first 5 days reduces death rates by 85%. ► ◄ Last Briefs