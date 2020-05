11:57 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Pelosi's HEROES Act forces Americans to compete with illegals Read more The HEROES Act is a backdoor amnesty that will declare illegal aliens employable heroes while Americans lose jobs, savings and lives. Op-ed ► ◄ Last Briefs