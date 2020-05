11:51 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Sun, snakes, & scorpions: Staying safe this summer Read more Hadassah hospital's Dr. Assaf speaks with Arutz Sheva on how to protect yourself from outdoor hazards. ► ◄ Last Briefs