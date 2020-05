11:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 He lost both parents to COVID, now he's engaged Read more Leizer Porush's parents passed away from COVID-19, just days apart. When the month-long mourning period ended, he celebrated his engagement. ► ◄ Last Briefs