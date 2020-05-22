Fraudulent claims net hundreds of millions of dollars in Washington

Hundreds of millions of dollars have been swindled out of Washington state in unemployment benefits, NBC reports.

Using the stolen information of tens of thousands of people, thieves claimed the benefits and received them within just days. According to Commissioner Suzi LeVine, countermeasures have prevented the loss of hundreds of millions more, and law enforcement officials are working to retrieve as much of the stolen money as possible.

The theft will have consequences for all Washington residents, as the state now plans to step up checks on applicants before handing out grants, and payments will likely be delayed by two days for all applicants as a result.

NBC notes that more than 1.1 million people in Washington have filed for unemployment benefits since March.