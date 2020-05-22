Parents protest outside school: Sack teacher in 'dress incident'

Despite reports yesterday that the seven-year-old girl at the center of the "sleeveless dress controversy" will start a new school next week, this morning, parents with children at the school in Petah Tikva where the incident occurred are demonstrating outside the school building, demanding that the teacher who ordered the child to remove her dress be sacked.

The girl in question, who is in second grade, turned up at school in a sleeveless dress, in breach of school regulations. The teacher reportedly ordered her to remove the dress and sit in class wearing just a shirt and undergarments.