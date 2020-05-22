|
Italian study: True virus death toll 60% higher than official tally
In an admission that could potentially apply to many other countries, Italy's social security agency has suggested that the true death toll from the novel coronavirus could be around 60% higher than the official tally.
A study commissioned by the agency showed that around 50,000 more people died in the months of March and April, 2020, than in the parallel months in 2019, but only 27,938 of those deaths have been attributed to the virus.
