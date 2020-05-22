EU condemns Iranian leader's threats against Israel

Following aggressive statements made by Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the European Union has issued a responding statement of support for Israel.

"The European Union condemns the threatening remarks of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei bringing into question Israel’s legitimacy.

"Such statements are totally unacceptable and represent a deep source of concern. They are also incompatible with the objective of a stable and peaceful Middle East region pursued by the EU.

"The European Union reiterates its fundamental commitment to the security of Israel."