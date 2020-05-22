Wuhan finally bans consumption of wild animals

According to a report in The Guardian, the Chinese city of Wuhan has - only now - banned the consumption of wild animals.

A post on the local government website informs the population that eating, hunting, and breeding of wild and protected animals is now prohibited, for the next five years at least.

Media focused intensely on Wuhan's "wet markets" at the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, as it was thought that the virus originated in bats that were sold there for food. That version of events is disputed though the actual source of the virus continues to be a matter of debate. Throughout Asia, animals such as bats and dogs are eaten as a matter of course, and the preference is for them to be sold either live or freshly killed.