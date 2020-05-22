MK Karhi: 'Ordering PM to attend trial shows intent to humiliate'

This morning on Reshet Bet, MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) was interviewed on the upcoming trial of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on corruption charges. The trial is set to commence next Sunday.

"It's absolutely unbelievable, what's happening here," Karhi said. "It's a true theater of the absurd when a prime minister is tried for sympathetic media coverage. Ordering him to appear in person for such a show trial just shows that their intention is to humiliate him," Karhi said.