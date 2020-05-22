Former general: 'Cooperation with PA essential to combat terrorism'

General (Res.) Gadi Shimni, previously commander of the Gaza Division, was interviewed this morning on Galei Zahal to discuss the breaking-off of relations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

"Cooperation with the Palestinian Authority is essential for combating terrorism," he said. "Without such cooperation, there is a greater likelihood of terror attacks occurring, and the situation can easily spiral out of control."

According to him, "The Jordanians are out of the picture, and the Americans have lost their status as a fair broker in the region."