Kahlon weighing his options in private sector

Outgoing Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon has begun to reach out to the private sector, according to a report in the Maariv newspaper.

According to the report, for the present time Kahlon is considering two main options. The first is joining a London investment firm specializing in investments in the Persian Gulf and especially in Qatar. In such a role, Kahlon would be able to make use of the international connections he has already made with the countries in question, especially as he has gained some renown as a person who is trusted by the Palestinian Authority. The second option under consideration is becoming an external adviser to the OECD.