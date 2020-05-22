Survey reveals high level of support for sovereignty

A new survey commissioned by the Jerusalem Institute of Security & Strategy has revealed that a majority of the Israeli population supports a process toward application of sovereignty in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. The survey is published in full in this morning's Yisrael Hayom.

42% of survey respondents support Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley; 27% oppose it; and 31% have no opinion on the matter.

When asked about applying sovereignty over the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria, 43% expressed support, 32% were opposed, and 25% had no opinion.