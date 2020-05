06:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Saudi Arabia denounces Israeli sovereignty plan Saudi Arabia on Thursday denounced Israel’s plans to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria. In a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it “affirms the Kingdom’s rejection of the Israeli measures and plans to annex Palestinian lands in the West Bank and impose Israeli sovereignty over them.” Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs