Iranian FM defends call for 'Final Solution' against Israel

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Thursday defended Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s use of a poster evoking Nazi Germany’s “Final Solution” to destroy Israel.

“Disgusting that those whose civilization found a ‘Final Solution’ in gas chambers attack those who seek a real solution at the ballot box, through a REFERENDUM,” Zarif wrote on Twitter after Germany denounced Khamenei.

“Why are US and West so afraid of democracy? Palestinians should not have to pay for your crimes, or for your guilt,” he added.