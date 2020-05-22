PA: We are no longer bound by agreements with Israel

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh met on Thursday in Ramallah with PA security chiefs and discussed them with PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas' decisions on relations with Israel and the US and on cutting relations with these two countries.

The PA’s official Wafa news agency reported that at the beginning of the meeting, Shtayyeh said, "The annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel poses an existential threat to the Palestinian national enterprise and an end to the two-state solution."