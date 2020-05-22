Trump announces flags will be lowered to half-staff

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that flags on federal buildings will be lowered to half-staff over the coming days to honor coronavirus victims and members of the military.

"I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus," he tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, Trump wrote that on Monday, "the flags will be at half-staff in honor of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation."