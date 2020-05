04:04 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20 Ayelet Shaked: All of Israel should celebrate Jerusalem Day Read more MK Shaked participates in Jerusalem Day celebration at Mercaz Harav Yeshiva: Sad to see the spacious yeshiva relatively empty. ► ◄ Last Briefs