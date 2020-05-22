02:59
  Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20

Syria announces travel ban on Assad's cousin

Syria's justice ministry on Thursday night announced a travel ban on Rami Makhlouf, a Syrian tycoon, head of Syria's largest mobile operator Syriatel and cousin of President Bashar Al-Assad, over money he owes the state.

The justice ministry published on its Facebook page a court order "temporarily banning the defendant from travelling abroad" until the case is resolved or outstanding payments are made to Syria's telecom authority.

