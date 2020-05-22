Trump: No shut down in case of second COVID-19 wave

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would not shut down in case a second wave of coronavirus breaks out, The Hill reports.

“People say that’s a very distinct possibility. It's standard. And we're going to put out the fires. We're not going to close the country. We’re going to put out the fires,” Trump told reporters during a tour of a Ford manufacturing plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, when asked if he was concerned about a second wave of COVID-19.