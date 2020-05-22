|
Iyar 28, 5780 , 22/05/20
Shooting attack at Texas Navy base investigated as terrorism
A shooting on Thursday at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas is terror-related, FBI officials said, according to CNN.
Authorities previously said a shooter had been "neutralized," but there may be a second person of interest still at large, FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Leah Greeves said during a short press briefing. The agent did not provide additional information.
The shooter is deceased, Greeves said.
