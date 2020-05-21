|
23:30
Reported
News BriefsIyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20
Entrance forbidden to several streams in northern Israel
The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Environmental Protection announced on Thursday evening that abnormal levels of pollution were detected in water samples in a number of streams in the north, which could pose a risk to bathers.
As a result, entry to the following streams is forbidden: Zakhi, El Al, Jilabun, Jordan from the Maayan Baruch Bridge to the south, Magrase and Breichat HaMeshushim (Hexagon Pool).
Last Briefs