News BriefsIyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20
Naftali Bennett: 'Don't promise us cabinet posts, apply sovereignty'
Former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett spoke at the Jerusalem Day ceremony at the Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva, calling upon Prime Minister Netanyahu not to "promise us cabinet posts" but "to apply sovereignty. If you will do this, we will support you from the opposition," Bennett said.
Bennett's remarks came in the shadow of his Yamina right-wing party being left out of the new coalition government.
