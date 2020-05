22:58 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 3 Yamina MKs arrive at Mercaz HaRav, all former government ministers The three leaders of the Yamina party, all former government ministers, all arrived at the central Jerusalem Day ceremony which is annually held at the Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva. Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich were all present at the yeshiva for the occasion. ► ◄ Last Briefs