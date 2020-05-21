Minister Rafi Peretz: 'We rejoice in the unity of our holy city'

Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Rabbi Rafi Peretz addressed those assembled at the Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva in Jerusalem with the following words:

''On this day we rejoice in the unity of our Holy City, the city that most symbolizes the unity of our people. This yeshiva continues its longstanding tradition of celebrating Jerusalem Day despite the corona crisis with grandeur and with glory."

The Merkaz HaRav is the flagship yeshiva of the religious-national movement.