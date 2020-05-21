22:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Nir Barkat: 'I will compete to lead Likud and become prime minister' Likud Knesset member and former mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat says he would rather be a regular Knesset member than accept a minor cabinet post as he was offered by Prime Minister Netanyahu. Barkat says he remains on excellent terms with Netanyahu and will be ready "to compete for the leadership of the Likud party when the time comes," with his ultimate goal being "to serve as prime minister." ► ◄ Last Briefs