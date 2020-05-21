PM ready to negotiate based on 'Trump's vision for peace'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at a ceremony on Ammunition Hill that honored the soldiers who fell there during the battle for Jerusalem during the Six-Day War. "When I visited Washington earlier this year on the occasion of President Trump's presentation of his vision for peace," Netanyahu said, "he stated that 'Jerusalem will remain Israel's undivided capital.'

"I stated at the time that I was willing to negotiate based on this vision for peace and I say the same thing today," Netanyahu added.