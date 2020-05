22:06 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Jewish youths attack Arabs near Samarian town of Huwara Dozens of Jewish youths have attacked Arabs near the Samarian town of Huwara south of Nablus. Israel Border Police have arrived at the scene of the attack. ► ◄ Last Briefs