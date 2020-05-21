Reps. of isolated towns in Judea and Samaria protest Trump plan

Representatives of isolated towns in Judea and Samaria have protested the Trump plan and have rebuked the heads of several town councils in these regions for going along with it. According to the plan, Israeli sovereignty would be extended to all cities, towns, and villages where Jews live in Judea and Samaria, but the surrounding areas would be designated for a Palestinian state. Under the plan, Israeli sovereignty would be extended to approximately 30% of Judea and Samaria.

Such an arrangement would allow large population centers in Judea and Samaria a privileged status since they would be connected to the rest of the country through main roads under Israel's control as compared to isolated communities which would be surrounded by hostile neighbors with main roads under Palestinian control.