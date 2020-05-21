Thousands of flag dancers throughout Israel honor Jerusalem Day

Thousands of flag dancers participated in Jerusalem Day celebrations throughout Israel. The events had been organized by the religious-Zionist National Union party and the Bnei Akiva youth movement.

National Union Director General Yehuda Weld stated: “It is exciting to see the pictures and hear the voices of thousands of celebrants from all over the country in honor of Jerusalem. Although most of them could not reach the capital city due to the restrictions in place, they did not give up the opportunity to give her the honor she deserves on this day. Jerusalem makes all Israel friends, and I am glad that we have connected the hearts of all the people of Israel through the joy of redemption and unity."