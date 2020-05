20:57 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Despite everything: Dancing, marching, and rejoicing on Jerusalem Day An Arutz Sheva reporter met with celebrants doing the traditional flag dance in honor of Jerusalem Day. The number of dancers was significantly reduced compared to previous years due to the coronavirus. "Am Yisrael Chai (the people of Israel are alive), we are here for everyone," one of the dancers enthused. ► ◄ Last Briefs